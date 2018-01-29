Anime World Order Show # 161 – No Kentucky Fried Movie or Shigeru Mizuki References

It’s been quite a while since we had him for the highly-beloved Sword for Truth review, but we’re finally joined once more by Evan Minto from Ani-Gamers to talk about Sunao Katabuchi’s finally-completed film, In This Corner of the World.

Introduction (0:00 – 43:06)

We catch up with what Evan’s been up to for the this past erm…half decade…since he was last on the show. Turns out it’s been quite a bit. We also talk MORE~! about Brain Powerd which we reviewed last episode, and in a feeble attempt to combat the neverending flood of ignorance and misinformation that we spew every single episode (including this one, no doubt), we call everyone’s attention to this thread by “Most Dangerous” Rachel Matt Thorn on the need to re-evaluate the legacy of Osamu Tezuka.

Review: In This Corner of the World (45:00 – 2:07:28)

This is a more or less spoiler-free review of the other major theatrical anime release of 2016 besides Your Name: Sunao Katabuchi’s film adaptation of Fumiyo Kouno’s manga, which you can purchase both digitally as well as in print. It’ll run you about $15 for the Blu-Ray/DVD/digital combo package via Amazon, and it’s inexpensive enough (and good enough) that you probably do want to pick this version up now in addition to whatever potential extended edition gets made (should that see a domestic release). We hear tell that there was a third major theatrical anime release from that year, but such reports are unable to be confirmed at this time. Perhaps a future episode will investigate such allegations to see if they have any merit.

