Anime World Order Show # 201 – Otakon 2021 Report with Evan Minto

We are joined by Evan Minto of the newly launched digital manga service Azuki as well as the Ani-Gamers podcast to recap Otakon 2021, which we all attended. How are anime conventions faring in what was supposed to be the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Normally we’d have like, show notes where we detail the segments and offer some timestamps, but this whole episode is about the anime convention as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic, what prompted conventions to reopen, what safety measures were and were not followed by whom, etc. We can try and break it down, I guess:

0:00 – 31:00: Catching up with Evan, giving background information on COVID-19, conventions shutting down, Otakon proceeding in 2021, what prompted our decision to attend instead of cancel, etc.

31:00 – 1:23:37: Panels and live events which we attended, WOOO LEDICOMI YEAHHHHH BABY



1:25:52 – Dealer’s Room, Artist Alley, closing thoughts