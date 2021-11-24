Anime World Order Show # 205 – If They Should Bar Wars, Let Trivia & Super Robot Wars Stay

It’s the annual trivia episode! For the first time, we have TWO special trivia guests: Christina Rose and Jason Moses, freelance Japanese to English otaku translators whose most recent gig is Super Robot Wars 30, out now on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and for the first time with no region lockout, PC via Steam!

Introduction (0:00 – 25:30)

We may know who Christina and Jason are, and we may know what this whole “Super Robot Wars” thing is, but that doesn’t mean YOU do! We give them the opportunity to explain how they got into this whole sordid situation and what’s so super about these robot wars anyway, for the benefit of everybody out there who has never typed the word “akurasu” into their web browser address bar. Like Tim Eldred.

Christina’s Twitter LP of a King of Fighters visual novel

Dave Cabrera’s SRW Let’s Play was unfortunately deleted from the Internet forever when he deleted his Livejournal, and no archive backup exists. But he’s on Twitter, still blowing our minds and stealing our hearts



Trivia! (25:30 – 2:31:50)

It’s the usual three rounds worth of questions from categories of questionable merit, though the ones with the most merit (and difficulty) are listener-submitted. Revel as none of us know the answers to things we really should be able to answer, considering we own these things or did reviews of these things or grew up with these things. Tim Eldred won’t believe we didn’t get the alphabetical order of the Yamato movies right.



Closing (2:31:50 – 3:01:35)

This was originally part of the introduction, but it ran a little long so we figured we’d put it here instead. As it turns out, several of the titles that we’ve discussed on AWO in the past (check the Review Index up top for the list!) are titles that have been featured in Super Robot Wars. We go through the list. And mention Tim Eldred one more time.

