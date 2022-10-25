Anime World Order Show # 213 – The Gang Doubles Down on Spreading Misinformation About Yoshiyuki Tomino

Podcast: Download (Duration: 2:08:07 — 58.8MB)
Because we just don’t have enough randos blaming us singlehandedly for American anime fandom’s ignorance, we’ve decided to talk about the theatrical film Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island, a remake of the “lost episode” of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series.
Intro (0:00 – 49:55)
The gauntlet of quality that is the current anime season is upon us, and we spend the first half of the intro simply running down what we’re currently watching. For once, only a very small amount of it is not from what’s ongoing as of this recording. Daryl and Gerald will be attending Anime Weekend Atlanta 2022 this week. Gerald has two 18+ offerings: Hentai of the 80s and 90s at 12:30 AM Thursday (technically it’s Friday but schedule wise that’s considered “Thursday night”), and then Anime in Non-Anime at midnight Friday. Then on Sunday at 12:45 PM, Daryl has the all-ages Thirty Years Ago: Anime in 1992.
For the second half of the intro, we talk about a topic that’s coming up more and more frequently now that the multi-billion dollar corporations own more and more of the US anime industry: the issue of worker pay (and the lack thereof). While most visible with regards to voice actors, this is widespread throughout which leads to the question: who’s seeing the benefits of anime’s elevated prominence, anyway?
Promo: Right Stuf Anime (49:55 – 52:43)
With Halloween upon us, this week is the time that Junji Ito hardcover manga editions are on sale. But that’s not all; you can also the um, not at all spooky Yotsuba&! at a solid discount, and with Tatami Time Machine Blues about to be released stateside on Disney+, the current sale for The Night is Short, Walk On Girl is timely indeed. You know what else is timely, considering this review? The fact that all of the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin manga is back in print!
Review: Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island (52:43 – 2:08:07)
Just as Umberto Eco noted that a common feature among fascists is that “by a continuous shifting of rhetorical focus, the enemies are at the same time too strong and too weak,” so too is the Anime World Order podcast a thing listened to by nobody hosted by nobodies whose articles are read by nobody yet simultaneously somehow responsible for the bad rep of Yoshiyuki Tomino among the English-speaking anime fanbase. (We prefer to think it was widespread availability of the cartoons that did that one.) So it goes that despite the fact that multiple entire podcasts dedicated to Mobile Suit Gundam exist, we give our own account of what may very well be the final film of Yoshikazu “YAS” Yasuhiko: a lavish, movie-length retelling of episode 15 of the first Mobile Suit Gundam TV series (which to this day is not legally available to view in the United States by personal request of Yoshiyuki Tomino), only this time it’s done without Tomino’s involvement and YAS isn’t hospitalized from overwork. We actually don’t start talking about the movie itself until 1:28:14 because we need to spend about 40 minutes on slander.
3 Replies to “Anime World Order Show # 213 – The Gang Doubles Down on Spreading Misinformation About Yoshiyuki Tomino”
You guys need to watch more slice of life anime from this season. Do It Yourself, Bocchi the Rock, and Yama no Susume are some of the best shows from this season, especially in animation.
Great episode! Always enjoy the Tomino discussions, especially as someone who finds themselves surrounded by people in fandom who swear there is nothing strange about his dialogue or work whatsoever, while personally finding his stuff uh…. y’know. And while I think it’s cool if people enjoy his works, it is kinda maddening to hear the consistent strangeness (and sometimes ineptitude) of his stuff downplayed, or flat out denied. And I say that as someone who considers Turn A an amazing series!
Personally, I don’t think there was ever any real expectation that those G-Reco movies were going to do particularly well. They’re compilations of a peculiar show, making only very minor changes. And while Doan’s Island might be the victor between those, it’s neither Tomino or Yas that captured the old Gundam fan zeitgeist in these past 10/15 years. It was Fukui’s Unicorn that presented the new recipe: taking the themes and motifs of Tomino and Yas, and filtering them through the styles and fixations of the generation that grew up with his work (Note: this is not a qualitative statement on Fukui, who has basically made a career out of writing the worst Metal Gear Solid fanfic with hilariously bad politics).
What an amazing coincidence, for I recently discussed Tomino with a friend, as well as what you think of him. The conclusion of the discussion is left to your imagination.
Unrelated to the man, I am so lucky I managed to find the old Bluray of Nadia for a good price. If you did not make your review years before, I would not have put the anime on my “to buy” list as soon as I did, and would’ve waited longer, resulting in maybe paying 200 dollars for the set (instead of just 50 without shipping). Seriously, the fact the 2022 re-release looks WORSE, and lacks clean OP and ED, is a travesty.